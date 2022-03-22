Idle Price Tops $1.24 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Idle has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $25,136.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.48 or 0.07050983 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.47 or 1.00273940 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,321 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

