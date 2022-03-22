IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGIFF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.99. IGM Financial has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.4514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

