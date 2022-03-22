iMe Lab Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, iMe Lab has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046849 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,001.97 or 0.07034210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.97 or 1.00059026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042260 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

Buying and Selling iMe Lab

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iMe Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

