ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ImmunoGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $15,801,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $12,984,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

