ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 161,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,324,530 shares.The stock last traded at $4.29 and had previously closed at $4.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IMGN. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

The stock has a market cap of $948.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.95.

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $28,652,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,286,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,193 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $15,801,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $14,357,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth $12,984,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

