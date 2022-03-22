Imperial Oil (IMO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN: IMO):

3/14/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

3/14/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00.

3/8/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

2/24/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$58.00.

2/11/2022 – Imperial Oil was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/4/2022 – Imperial Oil had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$70.00.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 317,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,231. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2673 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter worth $19,117,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after buying an additional 600,848 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 681.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 561,069 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 1,234.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,168,000 after buying an additional 542,587 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after buying an additional 501,931 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

