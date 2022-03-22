Impossible Finance One Day Volume Reaches $38,051.00 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Impossible Finance has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $38,051.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Impossible Finance has traded up 32.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.18 or 0.06966243 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.93 or 1.00144006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045131 BTC.

Impossible Finance Profile

Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Impossible Finance

