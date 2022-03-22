Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $1.07 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (NDX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $911,169.01 and $2,576.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00002489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00046470 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,997.91 or 0.06999622 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,755.65 or 0.99827480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00042612 BTC.

About Indexed Finance

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

