Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as high as C$4.09. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 109,997 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$109.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design Auria, LOVE & LORE, nÃ³ta, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

