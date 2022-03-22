Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.77

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.77 and traded as high as C$4.09. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 109,997 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$109.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 998.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.20.
About Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG)
