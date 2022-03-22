Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Shares Gap Down to $40.94

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.94, but opened at $40.03. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 183 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. Equities analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 12.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.4% in the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 2,441.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

