Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.52

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $8.59. Infinera shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1,229,534 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts recently commented on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.21.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.
In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,357,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829 over the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $304,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Infinera by 272.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Infinera in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile (NASDAQ:INFN)
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
