InfuSystem (INFU) and Its Competitors Head to Head Review

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) is one of 208 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare InfuSystem to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.39% 3.11% 1.50% InfuSystem Competitors -728.38% -76.17% -18.17%

This table compares InfuSystem and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $102.38 million $1.42 million 157.14 InfuSystem Competitors $1.18 billion $88.47 million 27.86

InfuSystem’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than InfuSystem. InfuSystem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InfuSystem’s rivals have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.2% of InfuSystem shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InfuSystem and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 0 N/A InfuSystem Competitors 1139 4404 7885 216 2.53

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 29.74%. Given InfuSystem’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InfuSystem has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

InfuSystem beats its rivals on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics. The Durable Medical Equipment segment is involved in the rental, sale or leasing of pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps to oncology practices, hospitals, and other clinical settings. The company was founded in August 2005 and headquartered in Rochester Hills, MI.

