ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 332,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,177,461 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.35.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.

Get ING Groep alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.