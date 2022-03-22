ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 332,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,177,461 shares.The stock last traded at $10.75 and had previously closed at $10.35.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.91) to €17.00 ($18.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.62.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in ING Groep by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.78% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.