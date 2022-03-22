Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.41. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 61,431 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.10.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%.
About Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC)
Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Solutions and Support (ISSC)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.