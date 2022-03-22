Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.41. Innovative Solutions and Support shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 61,431 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.21. The company has a market cap of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 25.46%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Innovative Solutions and Support during the second quarter worth about $464,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Solutions & Support, Inc manufactures flight navigation systems. The firm designs, manufactures, sells, and services air data equipment, engine display systems, standby equipment, primary flight guidance, and cockpit display systems for retrofit applications and original equipment manufacturers.

