Insider Buying: Alloggio Group Ltd (ASX:ALO) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alloggio Group Ltd (ASX:ALO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Sneddon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($10,370.37).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.07.
About Alloggio Group (Get Rating)
