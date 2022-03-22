Insider Buying: Alloggio Group Ltd (ASX:ALO) Insider Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alloggio Group Ltd (ASX:ALO – Get Rating) insider Christopher Sneddon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$14,000.00 ($10,370.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.07.

About Alloggio Group (Get Rating)

Alio Gold, Inc engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating mineral resource properties. It holds interest in San Francisco Mine, Ana Paula, Florida Canyon Mine, Ejutla, Cortez Trend Exploration projects. The company was founded by Francisco Arturo Bonillas Zepeda and Bruce Bragagnolo on March 17, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

