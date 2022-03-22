Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Acquires 9,624 Shares of Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.05 per share, for a total transaction of $38,977.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:OXSQ traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.07. 116,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXSQ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

