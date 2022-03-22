Insider Buying: PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Major Shareholder Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cnh Capital Co Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Cnh Capital Co Ltd bought 5,000 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,900.00.

NASDAQ PUBM traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.55. 698,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,318. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PUBM shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 2,387.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 157,345 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PubMatic by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,573,000. 23.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

