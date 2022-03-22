Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI) Insider Sells 3,550 Shares of Stock

Aadi Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) insider Neil Desai sold 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $71,248.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $18.40. 204,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,891. Aadi Bioscience Inc has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aadi Bioscience Inc will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AADI. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aadi Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 49,256 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,919,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,388 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,689,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,459,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

