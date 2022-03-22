Insider Selling: BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) CEO Sells 3,853 Shares of Stock

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffery Crivello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Jeffery Crivello sold 1,085 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $16,557.10.

BBQ stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BBQ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised BBQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BBQ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 26.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at $723,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the second quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BBQ by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

