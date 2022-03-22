Insider Selling: Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) EVP Sells 2,305 Shares of Stock

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of MUR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,025,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.80 and its 200-day moving average is $29.07. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.12 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -120.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.78.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

