Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CRO Sells 8,403 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $55,291.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Yext stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,853,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. The stock has a market cap of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 204.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

