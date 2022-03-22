Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 11,638 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE YEXT traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 4,853,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49.
Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.
About Yext (Get Rating)
Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.
