Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Sells 11,638 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) insider David Rudnitsky sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $76,578.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 4,853,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YEXT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yext by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after purchasing an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after purchasing an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Yext by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

