Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.23 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 2.2% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 59,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 33.8% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their price target on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.51.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $165.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.15 and its 200-day moving average is $160.54. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.