Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 3,955 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYX traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,825. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.47. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $95.20 and a 1-year high of $118.99.

