Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.55% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,774,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter worth $804,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 55,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,697,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 32,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,980. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.29. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $87.58.

