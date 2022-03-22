Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter.

GSY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,409. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $50.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.07.

