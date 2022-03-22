Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $10.36 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,394 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after purchasing an additional 623,775 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after purchasing an additional 445,355 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,233 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 395,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $7.08 on Tuesday, reaching $357.16. 2,427,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,302,969. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $307.39 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $349.73 and its 200-day moving average is $371.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.434 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

