Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.41 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21,952 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,029,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

