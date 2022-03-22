Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $2.04 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

CP stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.88. 291,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,087,561. The company has a market cap of $76.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

