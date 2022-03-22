Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 5,212 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.02. 7,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,490. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.57.

