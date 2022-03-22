Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 5,770 Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NULG. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,038,000 after buying an additional 211,911 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16,239.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,310,000 after buying an additional 206,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,427,000 after buying an additional 163,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,964,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,578,000 after buying an additional 97,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $59.13. 150,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.