Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,338 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 115.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 960,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,917,000 after purchasing an additional 515,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 69.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 999,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,939,000 after purchasing an additional 408,582 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 9,054.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 370,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 366,255 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 257,685 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $424.24. 45,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,279,590. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $426.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.92. The company has a market cap of $130.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

