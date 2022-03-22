Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,423 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.51. 972,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,111,840. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.73. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

