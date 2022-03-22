Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. 535,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,961,137. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.