Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,057 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after acquiring an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

VUG traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.03. The company had a trading volume of 938,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,545. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $247.82 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $279.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.