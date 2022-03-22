Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,134 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.18. 161,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,271,364. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $79.32 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

