Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 2,989 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,309. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $59.39 and a one year high of $61.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

