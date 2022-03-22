Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.75. 4,571,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,518. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

