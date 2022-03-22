Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $192.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

