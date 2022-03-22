Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,837 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.