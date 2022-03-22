Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.75.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $313,417.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,835 shares of company stock worth $778,833. 44.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 231,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

