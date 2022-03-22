International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,331 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIVO. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000.

Shares of DIVO opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $36.82.

