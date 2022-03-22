International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 29,832 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HD opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.01 and a 200-day moving average of $363.17. The company has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $284.20 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

