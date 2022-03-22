International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,370 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,799,000 after purchasing an additional 60,469 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 432,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after buying an additional 27,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 642,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,217,000 after buying an additional 341,460 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.29. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $50.27.

