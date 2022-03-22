International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $1.21 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Melone Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.19.

