International Assets Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,280 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 120,435.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,014,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,484,000 after buying an additional 494,378 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

DISCA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.26.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

