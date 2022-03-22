International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 47,293 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 472.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,293 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 190,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 15.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 208,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after buying an additional 28,438 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSE FFC opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $23.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

