International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,298 Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Generac by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Generac by 76.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its position in Generac by 707.7% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Generac by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 99,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,856,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $312.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.54 and its 200 day moving average is $370.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.74 and a 52-week high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

