International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $491.26 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $452.36 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $482.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

