International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,928 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $270.14. The firm has a market cap of $168.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

